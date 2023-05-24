'Assault on Democracy': 19 Opposition Parties Boycott Parliament Inauguration

Nineteen Opposition parties issued a joint statement on Wednesday, 24 May, boycotting the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi – which is scheduled to be held on Sunday, 28 May.
The signatories to the joint statement include the Congress, Trinamool Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Janata Dal (United), Aam Aadmi Party, Nationalist Congress Party, Shiv Sena (UBT), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Samajwadi Party, Rashtriya Janata Dal, Communist Party of India, Indian Union Muslim League, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, National Conference, Kerala Congress (Mani), Revolutionary Socialist Party, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and Rashtriya Lok Dal.
The letter mentioned several reasons behind the decision of the parties.
"Prime Minister Modi’s decision to inaugurate the new Parliament building by himself, completely sidelining President Murmu, is not only a grave insult but a direct assault on our democracy which demands a commensurate response," the letter stated.
"When the soul of democracy has been sucked out from the Parliament, we find no value in a new building. We announce our collective decision to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building. We will continue to fight — in letter, in spirit, and in substance — against this authoritarian Prime Minister and his government, and take our message directly to the people of India."Joint statement by 19 Opposition parties
While the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao-led Bharat Rashtra Samiti refused to be a signatory to the letter, the party has still decided to boycott the inauguration ceremony, The Hindu reported.
On Tuesday, 23 May, the AAP, TMC, and CPI had announced their decision to boycott the ceremony.
Opposition parties argue that President Droupadi Murmu should be the one to inaugurate the Parliament building as she is the 'First Citizen' of India.
Reacting to the joint statement, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the issue was being politicised by the Opposition. "We should not politicise this (inauguration of the new Parliament building) issue. Let people think and react however they want to," he said, as per news agency ANI.
(With inputs from The Hindu and ANI.)
