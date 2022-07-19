ADVERTISEMENT
Margaret Alva Files Nomination for Vice Presidential Poll; Rahul, Pawar Present
Alva will be up against Jagdeep Dhankhar in the Vice Presidential Elections scheduled to be held on 6 August.
i
Opposition Vice President candidate Margaret Alva on Tuesday, 19 July, filed her nomination for the Vice Presidential Elections scheduled to be held on 6 August.
She will be up against the NDA candidate, Jagdeep Dhankhar.
The office of the vice president will fall vacant on 10 August, following the end of M Venkaiah Naidu's term.
(This is a developing story)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
ADVERTISEMENT
Published:
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200
or more
PREMIUM
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×