Opposition to Support Bill Giving States Power to Make Own OBC Lists in House

Opposition parties on Monday, 9 August, decided to support the Constitution Amendment to the OBC Bill, which was introduced in the Lok Sabha by Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Dr Virendra Kumar.

Fifteen Opposition parties met at the office of the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, where the decision was taken, reported news agency IANS.

After the meeting, Kharge said, "The Opposition parties have decided that it will support The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Seventh Amendment) Bill 2021 being introduced in Parliament today (Monday)."

According to NDTV, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Manoj Sinha said that this was a big issue, and added that the Opposition would support the Centre on it. "And we will also push for caste-based census," he said.