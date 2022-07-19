Pakistan Man Who Entered India To Kill Nupur Sharma Held in Rajasthan

A Pakistani national who crossed into India to allegedly kill former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma over her remarks against Prophet Muhammad, is being held in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district.

The man was arrested from an area close to the Hindumalkot border outpost on 16 July, at approximately 11 pm.

“We have handed him over to local police for further investigation. He was produced before a magistrate from where he was sent to eight days of police custody. We have informed the concerned intelligence agencies about him,” a senior official from BSF told news agency ANI.

At present, the man is being interrogated by a joint team of Intelligence Bureau (IB), Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) and military intelligence, reported news agency ANI.