Nobody Cured by ‘Bhabhiji Papad’: Shiv Sena to Centre Over COVID

Participating in the debate on the COVID-19 situation in the country, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Praful Patel said the state is being targeted unduly and this is the time to fight together.

The opposition attack was triggered after BJP MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe targeted the Maharashtra government on the COVID issue.

Congress leader Anand Sharma initiated the discussion on Wednesday on the statement of the Union health minister. Sharma targeted the government over the imposition of 'sudden lockdown' in the country and the government claims that this prevented nearly 14 to 29 lakh COVID-19 cases.