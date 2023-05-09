Nitish Kumar Meets Naveen Patnaik: 'No Alliance Talk' but Why It Still Matters

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met his Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik in Bhubaneswar on 9 May. Though the meeting was followed by an announcement that the Odisha government will provide land for a Bihar Bhawan in Puri, it is also been seen as part of Nitish Kumar's efforts to weave together a non-BJP coalition ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Of course, after the meeting, Patnaik said that 'there were no discussions on any alliances'. Besides being a five-time chief minister of Odisha, Patnaik is also the supremo of the Biju Janata Dal, a key non-BJP party.

So why is this meeting important?

What does it say about Nitish Kumar's role in the Opposition?

What are Naveen Patnaik's calculations?

Let's try and answer these questions.