‘Perfectly in Order’: FM Sitharaman on Free COVID Vaccine Promise

The state of Bihar will go to polls on 28 October, 3 and 7 November, with the counting of votes to take place on 10 November.

The ruling coalition of the BJP and Nitish Kumar's JD(U) is pitted against the Mahagathbandhan of RJD and Congress. Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), which is fighting against the JD(U) but siding with the BJP, is also in the fray.