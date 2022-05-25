New Delhi Civic Body to Conduct Survey to Find Shops Selling Meat Near Temples

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) said on Wednesday, 25 May, that it will conduct a survey to find whether any shop or eatery near religious places in its jurisdiction was selling non-vegetarian food.

The matter was discussed at meeting conducted at the civic body's council meeting, where the NDMC chairman and vice-chairman said that they visited Sri Venkateswara Swamy-Tirupati Balaji Temple and discovered that several shopkeepers were selling non-vegetarian food nearby, PTI reported.