‘Why Did We Elect Govt, Parliament if SC Has To Hear Political Issues’: CJI

The Supreme Court on Thursday, 7 April, agreed to list a plea seeking detection and deportation of illegal Rohingya and Bangladeshi infiltrators, however it expressed its reservation on matters connected with governance.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana told advocate Ashwini Upadhyay, "Every day we have to hear your case only...you come to the court with all problems...election reforms, Parliament...population...".

Upadhyay said crores of jobs are being taken away by illegal migrants and it is also having an impact on the right to livelihood.