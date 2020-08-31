NE Delhi Violence: ED Arrests Former AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain
The ED has also secured six days of custodial remand of Hussain from Karkardooma Court in Delhi.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) said on Monday, 31 August, that it has arrested suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Councillor Tahir Hussain under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) in connection with its investigation into the northeast Delhi violence.
The ED has secured six days of custodial remand of him from Karkardooma Court in Delhi.
According to top ED officials, Hussain was brought from Tihar jail to the agency's headquarters on 31 August in south Delhi's Khan Market area for questioning in connection with its ongoing money laundering probe into the northeast Delhi riots, IANS reported.
The official told IANS that Hussain will also be questioned about funding for the Delhi riots.
The official also said that he is also being questioned about which hawala operators he was in touch with to collect the money for the violence.
Hussain will also reportedly be interrogated about his relations with Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad.
The ED had moved an application in the Karkardooma court to arrest Hussain on 24 August. In March, earlier this year, the ED had booked Hussain on charges of money laundering and alleged funding and a criminal case had been filed against him under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
Then, in the month of June, the Enforcement Directorate conducted several raids in Hussain’s residence to probe the alleged money-laundering case linked to the February 2020 violence.
In the charge sheets it has submitted, the Delhi Police has alleged that Hussain was one of the masterminds in the alleged conspiracy and played a major role in sponsoring the violence that ensued.
(With inputs from IANS.)
