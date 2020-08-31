NE Delhi Violence: ED Arrests Former AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain

Hussain will also reportedly be interrogated about his relations with Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad.

The ED had moved an application in the Karkardooma court to arrest Hussain on 24 August. In March, earlier this year, the ED had booked Hussain on charges of money laundering and alleged funding and a criminal case had been filed against him under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Then, in the month of June, the Enforcement Directorate conducted several raids in Hussain’s residence to probe the alleged money-laundering case linked to the February 2020 violence.

In the charge sheets it has submitted, the Delhi Police has alleged that Hussain was one of the masterminds in the alleged conspiracy and played a major role in sponsoring the violence that ensued.

(With inputs from IANS.)