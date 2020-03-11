Delhi Violence: ED Books Tahir Hussain, PFI for Money Laundering

The Enforcement Directorate has booked suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain, Islamist group PFI and some others on charges of money laundering and alleged funding of the recent violence in Delhi, officials said on Wednesday.

They said a criminal case against Hussain, facing charges of killing an Intelligence Bureau official during the violence in northeast Delhi last month, has been filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) by the central probe agency.