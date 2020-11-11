NDA Wins Bihar: ‘This is PM Modi’s Victory,’ Says Chirag Paswan

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan on Tuesday, 10 November, described the Bihar polls results as a "victory" for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



“People of Bihar have expressed confidence in PM Modi. It is clear from the results that there is enthusiasm in the people for the BJP. This is the victory of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Paswan said.

The Janata Dal (United)-led National Democratic Alliance returned to power in Bihar with a slim majority of 125 seats.