‘Uncovered the Truth’: Sidhu Meets Panel Amid Congress Punjab Feud

Congress leader Navjot Sidhu on Tuesday, 1 June, met the three-member committee appointed by Congress president Sonia Gandhi to look into party’s internal feud and said that he has conveyed the voice of people at the grassroots level to the high command.

Tensions have intensified in the Congress' Punjab unit over the past few weeks, as former state minister Sidhu on 18 May, censured Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, alleging that his colleagues were being threatened for raising questions on the state government’s handling of the ‘sacrilege’ case and for speaking the truth on the matter.