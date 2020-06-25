The Bihar police on Wednesday, 24 June, put up a notice outside Congress MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu's residence following no response from the latter to meet regarding a case registered against him, NDTV reported.The cricketer-turned-politician remained unavailable for over a week to a Bihar Police team camping in Amritsar city in Punjab to serve him a notice in an election-related case against him.According to news agency IANS, the Congress legislator was booked in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls on charge of violating the model code of conduct by exhorting Muslim voters to unite and vote en block against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.A first information report was registered with the Barsoi police station in Katihar district in April last year on the directive of the Election Commission.Sidhu Launches YouTube Channel to Drive Punjab Towards ‘Revival’Sidhu was at that time campaigning for Tariq Anwar of the Congress.“Modi will be done for. He will go for a six,” Sidhu allegedly told the voters.The police team comprising Sub-Inspectors Javed Ahmad and Janardhan Ram have been visiting Sidhu's palatial house in the Punjab city since 17 June, but they had allegedly failed to get any response from him.“We are here to deliver documents and get his signatures for bail, but his security is not allowing us to meet him,” a police official told the media in Amritsar.Amritsar Police Commissioner Sukhchain Singh Gill, however, told the local police was never contacted by Bihar Police.Navjot Sidhu to Join AAP? Here’s What Amarinder Singh SaidWith inputs from NDTV and IANS.)