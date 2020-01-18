Data Shows One Issue Gave BJP Sudden Spike in Delhi – It’s Not CAA

But if one goes by CVoter’s election tracker – based on real time responses from Delhi voters – one event did give BJP a sudden spike in popularity.

This was Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on 22 December. The BJP’s projected vote share increased from 25 percent on 21 December to 28 percent on 23 December, one day after the rally. This was a significant increase of 3 percentage points in just two days.