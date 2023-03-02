NDPP-BJP Win in Nagaland, Here’s How the State’s Map Changed From 2018 to 2023
Interactive: How has the political map of Nagaland changed in 2023 compared to the 2018 elections?
As Counting Day comes to an end, the results for the Nagaland Assembly election are in. Here's a look at how the political map of the northeastern state has changed since the last elections in 2018.
Click on the interactive slider below to see how the NDPP, NPF, BJP, Congress and others have fared this year compared to the last elections.
(The live interactive will load below. Please wait for a couple of seconds if it hasn't loaded yet on your screen.)
2023 Vs 2018 Nagaland Assembly Election Results
The BJP and NDPP coalition won 37 seats. NPF secured 2 seats this time, while Congress failed to secure even a single seat.
Nagaland also created history by electing women candidates for the first time to the state Assembly.
Both candidates are from the ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP).
In the 2018 Nagaland Assembly elections, NPF had won 26 seats, BJP won 12 seats, and NDPP won 18 seats.
The 2023 Nagaland Assembly Election: Overview
Voting for 59 constituencies in the 2023 Nagaland election took place in a single phase on 27 February.
BJP candidate from Akuluto constituency Kazheto Kinimi was elected unopposed after Congress' N Khekashe Sumi, the lone opponent, withdrew his candidature.
In all, there were 183 candidates in the fray, of which only four are female.
According to the Election Commission, there are a total of 12,97,399 registered voters in Nagaland, of which 6,47,523 are male voters and 6,49,876 are female voters.
Here is the age profile of the electorate:
18-19 years: 31,268 voters
20-29 years: 2,77,705 voters
30-39 years: 3,46,084 voters
40-59 years: 4,35,208 voters
Above 60 years: 1,71,095 voters
What Did the Exit Polls Say?
Most exit polls had predicted a clean sweep by the Bharatiya Janata Party and its ally, the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), in Nagaland.
