Elderly Muslim Man Arrested In Meerut For Remarks Against UP CM and PM Modi

An elderly Muslim man from Meerut was arrested on 29 May 2026 after making remarks against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a street interview. The comments, made on 28 May 2026, coincided with the festival of Bakrid. The man was apprehended within 24 hours of the video being circulated online. Police registered a case under relevant sections and took him into custody for making statements against individuals holding constitutional positions.
According to Siasat.com, the man, identified as Ehsaan, made the remarks during an interview with a local media channel, True Bharat. When asked about his opinion on the Chief Minister, he referred to Yogi Adityanath as a "gunda mukhyamantri" (rowdy chief minister) and extended similar comments to Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. The video quickly gained traction on social media platforms.
Police responded after the video went viral, stating that a case had been registered under relevant sections for making indecent remarks against respected persons holding constitutional posts. Further legal action was initiated, and the individual was taken into custody. The Meerut police also released a video showing Ehsaan in custody, accompanied by officers, and holding his ears as a gesture of apology.
In the same period, coverage revealed that Uttar Pradesh continued to witness police action against Muslims in cases where, according to the report, Hindu accused in similar circumstances were often let off with warnings. The report cited a recent incident in Meerut where a Hindu youth, Puneet, was found to have falsely reported a bag of meat outside his house. Despite CCTV evidence showing Puneet placing the bag himself, police issued only a warning and did not pursue further legal action.
"Taking cognisance of the video circulated on social media, a case has been registered under relevant sections against the person who made indecent remarks against respected persons holding constitutional posts," the Meerut police stated.
Instances of police action and social tension have been documented in various regions, with analysis showed that Muslims, particularly those from marginalised backgrounds, face heightened scrutiny and legal consequences in several states. The report highlighted broader patterns of administrative and legal measures disproportionately affecting Muslim communities.
Patterns of hate crimes and targeted actions against minorities have been observed across India, as as details emerged from recent monthly records. These include physical assaults, social humiliation, and economic boycotts, with elderly individuals among those affected. The documentation of such incidents points to a persistent cycle of communal and caste-based violence.
"The arrest comes amid a rise in police action against Muslims in cases where a Hindu accused would typically be let off," the report noted.
Legal experts and community leaders have called for adherence to due process and equal application of the law, emphasising the importance of protecting constitutional rights for all citizens. Reporting indicated that recent legislative changes and administrative practices have raised concerns about the protection of minority rights and the risk of statelessness for vulnerable groups.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.