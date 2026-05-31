Elderly Muslim Man Arrested In Meerut For Remarks Against UP CM and PM Modi

In the same period, coverage revealed that Uttar Pradesh continued to witness police action against Muslims in cases where, according to the report, Hindu accused in similar circumstances were often let off with warnings. The report cited a recent incident in Meerut where a Hindu youth, Puneet, was found to have falsely reported a bag of meat outside his house. Despite CCTV evidence showing Puneet placing the bag himself, police issued only a warning and did not pursue further legal action.