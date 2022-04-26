Mumbai Top Cop Shares Video To Counter MP Navneet Rana’s ‘Mistreatment’ Claim

Amaravati MP Rana was arrested on Saturday along with her husband, Amravati MLA Ravi Rana, after the duo announced their plan to recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside Thackeray's residence, 'Matoshree', in Mumbai.

This had come amid a row in the state over the broadcast of religious messages and prayers through loudspeakers.

The Ranas were arrested under Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups) and 34 (criminal act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code on Saturday.

The Maharashtra government on Sunday further invoked sedition charges against the couple for allegedly spreading hate and dislike against the government and the chief minister.