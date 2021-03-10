Mumbai Cop Vaze to Be Transferred From Crime Branch: Anil Deshmukh

Reacting to the announcement, Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said, “It seems Sachin Vaze has some information, that is why the government is scared and does not want to carry out any probe against him.”

He added that Vaze was being transferred only to pacify the House and to safeguard their own reputation, according to ANI.

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has filed a murder case against unidentified people, in connection with the death of Mansukh Hiren, the man whose explosives-laden vehicle was found outside Mukesh Ambani’s residence.

Forty-five-year-old Hiren was found dead on the banks of a creek along near Mumbai on 5 March.