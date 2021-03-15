Ambani Bomb Scare: Pawar-Uddhav Meet Amid Demands to Sack Deshmukh

As pressure builds up on the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra amid furore over the case related to explosives discovered outside Mukesh Ambani’s house, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar and CM Uddhav Thackeray on Monday, 15 March met to discuss the future course of action, sources told The Quint.

The two leaders discussed the nuances of the case, sources said, even as demands for the removal of Home Minister Anil Deshmukh are being echoed by many in the state Opposition led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“There is no question of home minister’s (Anil Deshmukh) resignation. He is doing his work very well,” Jayant Patil, NCP Maharashtra President, was quoted by ANI as saying.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi also finds itself in a soup over top cop Sachin Vaze’s alleged involvement in the case and association with the owner of the SUV Mansukh Hiren.