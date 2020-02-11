BJP Did Best in Gambhir & Tiwari’s Seats, Got Zero in Verma’s Area

Out of the 70 Assembly constituencies in Delhi, the BJP is leading in only 8 seats as of 6:30 pm on Counting Day.

Let’s take a look at the Lok Sabha segment-wise breakdown of the Assembly election results. Which of the BJP’s seven MPs fared better than the others, and who are the ones who drew a complete blank? In the 2019 General Election, the BJP had won all 7 Lok Sabha seats in the capital.