BJP Did Best in Gambhir & Tiwari’s Seats, Got Zero in Verma’s Area
Out of the 70 Assembly constituencies in Delhi, the BJP is leading in only 8 seats as of 6:30 pm on Counting Day.
Let’s take a look at the Lok Sabha segment-wise breakdown of the Assembly election results. Which of the BJP’s seven MPs fared better than the others, and who are the ones who drew a complete blank? In the 2019 General Election, the BJP had won all 7 Lok Sabha seats in the capital.
BJP MP Parvesh Verma’s Hate Speech Draws a Blank
- The BJP won three out of 10 Assembly seats under Gautam Gambhir’s East Delhi constituency, another three under Manoj Tiwari’s North East Delhi seat, and its final two wins came from Rohini in North West Delhi, where Hans Raj Hans is the MP and Badarpur in Ramesh Bidhuri’s South Delhi. (as per latest trends)
- The BJP won zero seats in Harsh Vardhan’s Chandni Chowk, Meenakshi Lekhi’s New Delhi and Parvesh Verma’s West Delhi.
- It is worth recalling that Verma was the BJP MP who had been pulled up by the Election Commission for his hateful provocations on the campaign trail. Verma had called protesters at Shaheen Bagh “rapists and murderers”, and had been banned by the EC from campaigning for 96 hours as a result. He was subsequently banned again for 24 hours, due to him casting vitriolic aspersions against CM Arvind Kejriwal. The BJP won zero out of 10 seats in Verma’s Lok Sabha segment.
BJP: 8 out of 70
Here is how the BJP performed in the 2020 Assembly polls in these Lok Sabha segments. (Each Lok Sabha constituency in Delhi consists of 10 Assembly constituencies.)
- East Delhi (MP: Gautam Gambhir): 3/10
- North East Delhi (MP: Manoj Tiwari): 3/10
- North West Delhi (MP: Hans Raj Hans): 1/10
- Chandni Chowk (MP: Harsh Vardhan): 0/10
- New Delhi (MP: Meenakshi Lekhi): 0/10
- West Delhi (MP: Parvesh Verma): 0/10
- South Delhi (MP: Ramesh Bidhuri): 1/10
Here are the Assembly constituencies in which leads/wins are being reported for the BJP.
- Gandhi Nagar - East Delhi
- Laxmi Nagar - East Delhi
- Vishwas Nagar - East Delhi
- Ghonda - North East Delhi
- Karawal Nagar - North East Delhi
- Rohtas Nagar - North East Delhi
- Rohini - North West Delhi
- Badarpur - South Delhi
