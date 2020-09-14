Farooq Abdullah Attends Parliament 1st Time Since Article 370 Move

Abdullah seemed to seek attention in this session in the backdrop of allegations that some leaders in Jammu and Kashmir were kept under illegal detention after Jammu and Kashmir's status was changed. He was welcomed by senior leaders, including Congress' Shashi Tharoor and Manish Tewari, NCP's Supriya Sule, DMK's A. Raja and Muthuvel Karunanidhi Kanimozhi and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi in the Lok Sabha chamber where he was sitting at his designated seat in the second row of opposition benches.

During the debate on the revocation of Article 370 in last year's Winter Session, several Opposition leaders had demanded that Abdullah, a seasoned parliamentarian, be allowed to attend Parliament. Abdullah had then spoken to the media in an emotional interview in Srinagar, saying he had to break the door of his house to come out of detention and had rejected Union Home Minister Amit Shah's claim that he was free to move.

Farooq Abdullah was elected to the Rajya Sabha in 2002 from Jammu and Kashmir and re-elected in 2009. He resigned from the Rajya Sabha in May 2009 and won a seat in the Lok Sabha from Srinagar. Abdullah joined the United Progressive Alliance government as a Cabinet Minister of New and Renewable Energy.