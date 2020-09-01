Drug Mafia Money Used to Bring Down Coalition Govt: HD Kumaraswamy

Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Monday alleged that money from the drug mafia was used to fund the coup, which toppled the Congress-JD(S) coalition government last year.

Speaking to the media at Turuvekere, HD Kumaraswamy said that ring leaders of the drug racket were allegedly hiding in Sri Lanka during the coalition government’s regime and that money from this drug mafia and cricket betting was used to bring down the Congress-JD(S) government.