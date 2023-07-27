‘Modi’s Ideology Set Manipur Ablaze’: Rahul Gandhi Slams BJP in Video Message

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ideology has set Manipur ablaze, alleged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday, 27 July, in a video shared on the official twitter handle of the Congress party.
“You would be surprised why the PM of the country is not going to Manipur and speaking on Manipur. That is because he has nothing to do with Manipur. He knows that his ideology has set Manipur ablaze," Rahul Gandhi said.
What he said about the BJP-RSS: Rahul Gandhi stated that there is an ideological war going on between the RSS-BJP and Congress. Defining the Congress‘s ideology in line with the Constitution and aiming to bring social inequality to an end, Gandhi said that the BJP has a capitalist mindset where only a selected few run the country.
“BJP-RSS only wants power and can do anything to get power. For power, they will burn Manipur, they will burn the whole country. They do not care about the sorrows and pain of the people," he said.
"If there is love for India in your heart, it hurts you when the country or its citizens are hurt. But then, the BJP and RSS do not care about it," he added.
What he said on INDIA alliance: Gandhi posted the video days after the parliamentary party‘s weekly meeting, where BJP Leader Ravi Shankar Prasad quoted the PM,“I have never seen such a directionless Opposition.”
PM Modi said that using the name ’INDIA‘ does not hold any significant meaning, as Indian National Congress, East India Company, Indian Mujahideen, and Popular Front of India also consist of the word 'India’.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)