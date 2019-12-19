Modi’s Problem Now Is That the Youth Are Very Angry: Derek O’Brien

Derek O’Brien: This is not an issue of religion at all. No millionaire did you see in the queue for demonetisation. It’s the same thing today, the poorest of the poor will get affected – because they lost an ID in the north Bengal flood, or in ethnic violence.

Let’s not talk about identification and certificates too much because then, as my colleague Abhishek Banerjee mentioned in the Lok Sabha, if we start talking about certificates then it’ll embarrass many ministers in this government.

But on a serious note, if you’ve been living in India since the 1950s and 1960s, voted in several elections, then what are we talking about? Who is Amit Shah and who is Narendra Modi to decide who can be an Indian citizen?

They’ve created a divisive India through their divide-and-rule politics. And what they’re doing to students and to any form of dissent, which is unacceptable!