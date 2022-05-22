'Bring Uniform Civil Code, Rename Aurangabad': Raj Thackeray Reiterates Demands

The rally at Ganesh Kala Krida Rang Manch was permitted by the police under 13 conditions including directions to all the speakers at the rally to not make any communally sensitive, hurtful, or provocative statements.

The police had also asked the people attending the rally to avoid sloganeering and not take out vehicle rallies before or after the main rally event.

Heavy forces including the SRPF have been deployed for the event.