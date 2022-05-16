Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Writes to PM Modi Over Rising Cotton, Yarn Prices

Meanwhile, former chief minister and AIADMK Coordinator O Panneerselvam also issued a statement saying that the Tamil Nadu government should probe the reasons for the increase in yarn prices despite the reduction in taxes. “The state government has the responsibility to find out the people who are hoarding the cotton to create an artificial scarcity resulting in the price increase,” he said.

Panneerselvam also said that the Union government has removed import duty on cotton and halted the hike in goods and services tax (GST) to 12% on textiles. The garment industry expected the cotton prices would come down due to these measures. But on the contrary, prices of cotton and yarn have gone up, he said.