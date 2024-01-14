'Ending My Family's 55-Year-Old Relationship': Milind Deora Quits Congress

Former Union Minister Milind Deora on Sunday, 14 January, announced his resignation from the Congress party, amid reports speculating that he will be joining the Shiv Sena faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The announcement comes on the day when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will start his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

"I have tendered my resignation from the primary membership of Congress, ending my family's 55-year relationship with the party," he said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).