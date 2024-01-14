'Ending My Family's 55-Year-Old Relationship': Milind Deora Quits Congress

Former Union Minister Milind Deora on Sunday, 14 January, announced his resignation from the Congress party, amid reports speculating that he will be joining the Shiv Sena faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.
The announcement comes on the day when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will start his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.
"I have tendered my resignation from the primary membership of Congress, ending my family's 55-year relationship with the party," he said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).
Deora, son of veteran Congress leader Murli Deora, lost two successive Lok Sabha elections in 2014 and 2019 to Shiv Sena’s Arvind Sawant.
In a recent video Deora hinted that he was 'unhappy' over Mumbai South seat likely being assigned to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) seat sharing arrangements.
'Unfortunate'
Reacting to Deora's resignation, Mumbai Congress President Varsha Gaikwad said, "The Deora family has a different equation with the Congress family. Milind Deora's resignation from Congress' primary membership is unfortunate. Today I am very saddened personally and as a Congress worker... Murli Deora stood firmly with the party in all of its ups and downs... From today onwards the party is starting a historic Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and there is no greater misfortune than that they have taken this step on this very day..., as quoted by news agency ANI.
Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut remarked, "...We knew senior Congress leader Murli Deora. He was a great leader, he was very attached and loyal to Congress."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)