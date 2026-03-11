Menaka Guruswamy’s Rise to Parliament Carries the Weight of Legal Contradictions

It is that clarity that makes everything that has followed worthy of examination.

In 2023, Guruswamy appeared before the Supreme Court on behalf of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in the case of route marches by the right-wing organisation against the Tamil Nadu government. The RSS is the ideological parent body of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and it is not ambiguous about its stance on queer rights at all. In 2018, the same year the SC struck down Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code, the RSS held homosexual relations to be “not compatible with norms of nature”.

By 2023, that position had visibly shifted—or at least its language had. In January that year, as the Supreme Court was preparing to hear petitions on marriage equality, Mohan Bhagwat gave an interview to the RSS’s own publications, Organiser and Panchjanya, in which he called queer identity "biological, a mode of life" and said the community should “have their own private space and feel that they, too, are a part of society.”