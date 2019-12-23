Men Chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ Assault Anti-CAA Protesters in Kolkata

Shortly after 10 pm on Sunday, 22 December, a group of seven to eight men with lathis in hand and faces hidden with kerchiefs attacked around a dozen anti-CAA protesters in Kolkata’s Bagha Jatin area. According to the protesters, the assailants were chanting “Jai Shri Ram” and “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” while attacking them.

Most of the protesters in the group that came under attack were women, and belong to the group ‘Feminists in Resistance’.