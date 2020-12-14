‘MCD Scam’ Protest: Mayors to Work From Outside Delhi CM’s House

The protest is to demand the disbursement of funds which they claim the Delhi government owes the civic bodies.

North Municipal Cooperation of Delhi (MCD) Mayor Jai Prakash said that since the CM is not listening to their demands, they will clear pending files at the protest site. “We would even want people to come here with their grievances,” he said, reported The Indian Express.

Leader of the House, South MCD, Narendra Chawla said the protest will continue as no one from the government has responded. “We don’t want the people to suffer, so from Monday, the mayor’s office will function from the site,” the daily quoted him as saying.