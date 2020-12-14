‘MCD Scam’ Protest: Mayors to Work From Outside Delhi CM’s House
The protest is to demand the disbursement of funds which they claim the Delhi government owes the civic bodies.
Mayors and councillors of the three civic bodies in Delhi have been protesting outside the residence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and on the seventh day of their sit-in, ie 14 December, have decided to begin working from outside the Delhi CM’s house.
North Municipal Cooperation of Delhi (MCD) Mayor Jai Prakash said that since the CM is not listening to their demands, they will clear pending files at the protest site. “We would even want people to come here with their grievances,” he said, reported The Indian Express.
Leader of the House, South MCD, Narendra Chawla said the protest will continue as no one from the government has responded. “We don’t want the people to suffer, so from Monday, the mayor’s office will function from the site,” the daily quoted him as saying.
AAP Blames BJP for Alleged MCD Scam
According to the AAP, the north Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has waived Rs 2,500 crore rent dues of the South MCD. This, they allege has resulted in “a big loss to the public exchequer.”
The AAP has alleged that the amount waived by the North MCD was the rent for using the premises of the civic centre building in central Delhi. This property comes under the control of North civic body.
The MCDs have alleged that the Delhi government has not paid them their due of Rs 13,000 crore. The AAP government has responded to the accusations saying that they don’t owe any dues, and the corruption is the cause behind their financial status, reported The Indian Express.
AAP leaders Raghav Chadha and Atishi were detained by the Delhi Police on Sunday, 13 December, ahead of planned protests outside the residence of Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi L-G Anil Baijal respectively.
(With inputs from The Indian Express)
