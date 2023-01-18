Manpreet Badal Joins BJP: Why This Shopping Spree Won't Really Help It in Punjab

Former finance minister of Punjab, Manpreet Badal, quit the Congress and joined the BJP on 18 January. Nephew of former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal, Manpreet Badal has been finance minister of Punjab under both the SAD-BJP and Congress governments.

Manpreet Badal is the latest in the list of several other prominent Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal) leaders to join the BJP in the past few months. To name a few, the list includes former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh, former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Kumar Jakhar, former ministers Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi, Raj Kumar Verka, Balbir Sidhu, Gurpreet Kangar, Sunder Sham Arora (all from Congress) and Sarup Chand Singla from SAD.

Therefore Manpreet Badal is not the first and certainly won't be the last prominent Punjab leader to join the BJP. There are rumours that one more high profile Congress leader is being courted by the BJP.