Mamata Has Taken BJP’s CAA-NRC Bull by the Horns in West Bengal

There is no Opposition politician who is fighting against the imposition of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) harder than West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

And there is also arguably no other Opposition leader with as much at stake with this political hot potato. After Assam, if there is any state where the BJP has promoted its plans for the CAA-NRC to the hilt, it is West Bengal, a place home to thousands of Bangladeshi immigrants.

So, how is Mamata Banerjee standing up to the BJP challenge and how is this issue changing the political dynamic in West Bengal, which goes to polls in 2021?