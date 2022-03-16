'Game Not Over Yet, Presidential Polls Won't Be Easy for BJP': Mamata

West Bengal (WB) Chief Minister (CM) Mamata Banerjee said on Wednesday, 16 March, that even though the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the recently concluded Assembly elections in four out of five states, it would be difficult for the party to win the upcoming presidential election.

"The presidential elections will not be that easy for the BJP this time. They don't have even half of the total MLAs in the country. Opposition parties together have more MLAs across the nation," she was quoted as saying by PTI.

Speaking in the state Assembly, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief added that parties like the Samajwadi Party, despite losing the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, had more MLAs than it had last time.