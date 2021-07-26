Mamata Leaves For 3-Day Delhi Trip, Mukul in Tow; To Meet Opposition Leaders
The West Bengal Chief Minister will also meet PM Narendra Modi.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Monday, 26 July, left for her three-day trip to Delhi, where she will be staying until 29 July. This is Banerjee's first trip to the national capital after her party, the Trinamool Congress (TMC), registered an emphatic victory over the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the West Bengal assembly elections earlier this year.
Banerjee has announced that she will be meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi during her visit, scheduled at a time when the Monsoon session of the Parliament is in session.
TMC leader Mukul Roy has also accompanied Banerjee to Delhi. Roy, once a tall leader in the party, defected to the BJP in 2017, before returning to the TMC again, after BJP lost the just-concluded Bengal election.
Roy was also former Union Minister for Railways and a Rajya Sabha MP.
TMC MP and Banerjee's nephew, Abhishek Banerjee, ostensibly man number 2 in the party, flew to Delhi last week.
While Banerjee's exact itinerary is yet to be known, she is expected to hold key meetings with top leaders of opposition parties, including the Congress, to discuss a possible anti-BJP front for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. She is reportedly meeting Congress' Sonia Gandhi on 27 July and a meeting with opposition leaders is scheduled at the Banga Bhawan in Delhi on 28 July.
She is also reportedly scheduled to meet PM Modi on the same day. A meeting with President Ram Nath Kovind may also be on the cards.
A tweet by the official handle of the Congress party, the day before Banerjee's visit has also set political circles abuzz.
"Even Modiji's own minister is on the list. All leaders, police, judges, bureaucrats have been infected by Pegasus. Pegasus is dangerous, ferocious," Banerjee said at a TMC event on 21 July that was virtually attended by opposition leaders like Sharad Pawar and many more from the Constitutional club in Delhi.
"I don't know what will happen in 2024, but we need to start planning from now. Now is the time to plan against eradicating the disease. If you don't start planning now, you will lose time," Mamata had said to the opposition leaders, urging them to come together against the BJP.
She had then requested Pawar to organise a meeting of opposition leaders while she was visiting Delhi.
Before heading out to Delhi, Banerjee, at a cabinet meeting of the West Bengal government, announced a commission of enquiry into the illegal hacking of phones and gadgets in West Bengal. Former Supreme Court judge, Justice MB Lokur and former Calcutta High Court judge, Justice Jyotirmoy Bhattacharya were appointed as members of the committee.
This makes West Bengal the first state to order an enquiry into the findings of the Pegasus Project, an investigation by a global consortium of journalists.
The Project revealed that Pegasus, an Israeli spyware, was being used to illegally hack into phones of journalists, politicians, heads of states, activists and ordinary citizens across the world.
In the list of potential targets of the spyware were names of many eminent Indians from across these field. Abhishek Banerjee was identified as potential target of the spyware. The investigative report further stated that the phone of political strategist Prashant Kishor, who aided the Trinamool's election campaign during the Bengal elections, was hacked during the election.
Many opposition leaders like the Congress' Rahul Gandhi were also reported to be targets or potential targets of the spyware.
Banerjee's Delhi trip is being seen as a starting step to bring opposition leaders together against the BJP.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.