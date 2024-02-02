On Ram Mandir, Jharkhand, Bikis Bano: Highlights of Kharge's Rajya Sabha Speech

In his speech in the Rajya Sabha on Friday, 2 February, Leader of Opposition and Congress chief, Mallikarjun Kharge, raised various points ranging from Jharkhand political crisis to Ram Mandir's Pran Pratishtha ceremony.
Here are the highlights from his speech.
On Jharkhand
Highlighting change of chief minister in Jharkhand amid Enforcement Directorate probe against former CM Hemant Soren, Kharge said, "In Jharkhand, you (BJP) got the CM (Hemant Soren) arrested after which the CM resigned and his resignation was accepted. Then, the party members decided upon a new chief minister and the governor said, let me think about it."
Further, he highlighted how the governor was quick to approve Nitish Kumar's claim when he resigned as CM of Bihar.
"In Bihar, Nitish’s resignation was accepted and he was sworn in along with new Cabinet minister in a quick succession," Kharge added.
On Ram Mandir
Referring to the recent Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony, Kharge said, "Mohan Bhagwat was sitting right next to PM Modi during the Pran Pratishtha. He had once said that there should be a debate on the reservations for SC/ST/OBC. Do you want such people to sit right next to you?"
On Bilkis Bano
He also talked about the Bilkis Bano case in which the Supreme Court revoked Gujarat government's remission order and ordered all (11) released convicts to surrender back to jail.
Kharge recalled the time when their release was celebrated VHP members in 2022.
"Why were the released convicts garlanded in Gujarat? They were given sweets and celebrations were underway. The Prime Minister should have condemned this act, he is the supreme leader of the country."LoP Mallikarjun Kharge
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)