ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Sex or Eggs?: Mahua Moitra's Recent Interview Goes Viral on Social Media

The reporter clarified that Moitra said 'eggs' in the interview.

Khushi Mehrotra
Published
Politics
2 min read
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large
Hindi Female

Amid the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, a short clip of Trinamool Congress' (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra has gone viral on social media.

Moitra is a candidate from the Krishnanagar constituency in West Bengal.

About the clip: The clip was from Moitra's recent rally in West Bengal and the interview was given to digital news outlet, News The Truth (NTT).

  • The reporter is heard asking, "What is the source of your energy? and the response to the question has caused a stir on social media.

  • Right-wing social media users shared the clipped part of the question-and-answer to claim Moitra said "sex" was the source of her energy.

  • However, the reporter who interviewed her clarified that Moitra said "eggs" was the source of her energy.

(Archives of similar claims can be found here, here and here.)

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

What have we found?: NTT reporter Tamal Saha clarified that Moitra said "Eggs" on his official X account.

Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) account on 18 April, Saha posted a statement clarifying Moitra's words.

  • He stated that she, indeed, said "eggs."

  • We looked at the longer version of Moitra's interview. At 2:37 minutes of the interview, the reporter asked his question to which Moitra responded.

  • The Quint also contacted the reporter, who sent us the unedited file of that part of the interview.

Mahua Moitra NTT Interview Viral Clip by Quint Digital Media Limited

We slowed the playback speed of the video and it seems like the politician said, "it's eggs."

0

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and politics

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×