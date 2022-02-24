ADVERTISEMENT

Maharashtra Ministers Stage Protest Against NCP Chief Nawab Malik’s Arrest

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and state NCP chief Jayant Patil were among the protestors

The Quint
Published
Politics
2 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, along with ministers of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), launched a protest in Mumbai on Thursday, 24 February, against the <a href="https://www.thequint.com/explainers/explained-the-case-against-nawab-malik-the-dawood-link-the-ministers-stance">arrest</a> of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik in a money laundering case, reported PTI.</p></div>
i

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, along with ministers of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), launched a protest in Mumbai on Thursday, 24 February, against the arrest of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik in a money laundering case, reported PTI.

Malik will be in Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody till 3 March.

Other leaders who have joined Pawar in the protest include state Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil, Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat, NCP MP Supriya Sule, and State Women’s Commission Chairperson Rupali Chakankar.

Jayant Patil, state NCP chief, said that the allegations against Malik were "baseless", while Revenue Minister Thorat claimed that the ED was being used to silence political opponents.

Also Read

NCP Leader Nawab Malik Sent to ED Custody Till 3 March in Money Laundering Case

NCP Leader Nawab Malik Sent to ED Custody Till 3 March in Money Laundering Case
ADVERTISEMENT

Patil said that the BJP's move to "overthrow the MVA government" would not be successful. "The action against a serving cabinet minister is part of such a move," he claimed.

'My Father Speaks Fearlessly': Nilofer Malik

Meanwhile, Nilofer Malik, daughter of Nawab Malik, alleged that her father was targeted because he speaks "fearlessly", reported news agency ANI.

She said,

"We've been hearing for the last 2-3 months that ED will come and our father (Nawab Malik) told us to be careful but we have done everything right. My father speaks fearlessly that's why ED and NCB are behind us."

She said that she was confident that Malik would be released soon. "I am sure my father will come out, this is a judicial battle and we will fight. Every Muslim who has been in public like activist is linked by some to D-company which is very unfair to us as Muslims."

(With inputs from PTI, ANI.)

Also Read

Explained: The Case Against Nawab Malik, Dawood Link, and the Minister's Defence

Explained: The Case Against Nawab Malik, Dawood Link, and the Minister's Defence

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×