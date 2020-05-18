Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is set to take oath as a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council along with eight others at 1 pm on Monday, 18 May. Thackeray and the eight other candidates were elected unopposed to the council on 14 May.Besides the Maharashtra CM, Shiv Sena leader Neelam Gorhe, NCP's Shashikant Shinde, Amol Mitkari, Congress's Rajesh Rathod, and BJP leaders Gopichand Padalkar, Pravin Datke, Ranjeetsinh Mohite Patil and Ramesh Karad were among those elected to the Legislative Council.CM Thackeray’s election to the Council comes as a huge relief for him as according to the Constitution, he had to become a member of either House of the state legislature within six months of taking the office. Thackeray was sworn in as the CM on 28 November 2019.The MLC polls were supposed to be held on 26 March, however, they were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. What followed was multiple recommendations being sent to Governor BS Koshyari by the state Cabinet asking that Uddhav Thackeray be nominated to the Upper House.The governor finally wrote to the Election Commission of India recently, requesting it to hold elections.Uddhav Elected to Legislative Council Unopposed, Secures CM’s Seat We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.