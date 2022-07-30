'Govt Has No Direction': Oppn Hits Out at Shinde for Delay in Cabinet Expansion

The Opposition in Maharashtra on Saturday, 30 July, mounted a fierce attack against the Eknath Shinde-led state government which has shown no signs of Cabinet expansion, even after completing a month in power.

While the two-member Cabinet, made up by Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, has taken some widely contested decisions, including the reversal of the stay on the metro car shed construction in Aarey Colony, the Opposition parties have alleged that the government "has no direction."

Shinde took over as chief minister on 30 June, with BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis as deputy CM, after Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray stepped down from the post following a tumultuous rebellion by 40 out of 55 Shiv Sena MLAs.