Clips Show Rebel MLAs in B’luru Speaking Out in Support of Scindia

Videos circulating on social media show several rebel Congress MLAs from Madhya Pradesh speaking out in support of Jyotiraditya Scindia and his decision to jump ship to the BJP. They all appear to be speaking from the same location in Bengaluru.

This comes after senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh claimed that 13 out of 22 rebel MLAs, who left following Scindia’s cue, have assured him that they are not leaving Congress.

Scindia joined the BJP on Wednesday, 11 March, after quitting the Congress, and was promptly awarded a Rajya Sabha nomination. His shift has pushed the Kamal Nath-led government in MP to the brink of collapse.