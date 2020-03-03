MP Congress Alleges Poaching by BJP, 8 MLAs Held in Gurugram Hotel
In a drastic political development in the state of Madhya Pradesh, at least eight MLAs of the Congress-led government are allegedly being ‘held against their will’ at a hotel in Gurugram by the BJP, even as Digvijay Singh claimed that the MLAs are “ready to come back.”
Speaking to NDTV, Madhya Pradesh Minister Tarun Bhanot said that four Congress MLAs and four independent MLAs supporting the government are being forcefully kept at the ITC Maratha hotel in Gurugram.
Bhanot also alleged that Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA Narottam Mishra did not let Congress ministers Jaivardhan Singh and Jeetu Patwari meet their MLAs.
“One of our MLAs and former minister Bisahulal Singh rang us and informed us that they have been forcefully kept at the ITC Maratha Hotel in Gurugram and not being allowed to go out. Our two ministers, Jaivardhan Singh and Jeetu Patwari, who went to the concerned hotel in Gurugram to meet the eight MLAs after getting the phone call from one of the legislators, are not being allowed entry in the hotel,” Bhanot told NDTV.
In visuals shared by news agency ANI, Patwari and Jaivardhan Singh can be seen leaving from the hotel along with MLA Ramabai who was also allegedly being held there.
Later speaking to ANI, Patwari said, “Things are under control. We will do a press conference tomorrow (Wednesday).”
‘MLAs Coming Back to Us,’ Claims Digvijay Singh
Senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh CM Digvijay Singh, while speaking to ANI said that all those MLAs who Patwari and Jaivardhan Singh were able to meet at the hotel are ready to come back to the Congress.
“People with whom our contact was established were ready to come back to us. We were able to get in touch with Bisahulal Singh and Ramabai. Ramabai came back, even when BJP tried to stop her,” he said.
The dramatic development comes after Digvijay Singh on Monday claimed that the BJP is trying to destabilise the government in the state.
Singh had alleged that Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Narottam Mishra, were trying to lure the Congress MLAs and accused them of offering Rs 25 to 35 crore to the legislators.
“I have never made any allegations. Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Narottam Mishra both had a dispute over who will become the Chief Minister. But, now it has been decided that one would be Chief Minister and the other Deputy Chief Minister. To fulfill their dreams, both together have been approaching the MLAs. This is not going to be tolerated,” he had alleged.
‘Was Offered Rs 25 Crore,’ Congress MLA Had Claimed
Congress MLA Baijnath Kushwaha on Tuesday, too had claimed that BJP leaders were offering him Rs 25 crore.
“People have been offering me money and I asked them who was giving the money and place where the amount will be delivered,” Kushwaha was quoted by IANS as saying.
Kushwaha claimed he was offered Rs 25 crore or a ministerial berth and Rs 5 crore.
State BJP chief spokesman Deepak Vijayvargiya on Tuesday had dismissed Kushwaha's claims, terming them as “a bunch of lies”.
“There is an internal fight going on in the Congress and different factions are spreading a bunch of lies to dwarf each other,” he told IANS.
Veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh wants to get re-elected to the Rajya Sabha and wants to rock Jyotiraditya Scindia's boat as he is also seeking entry to the Upper House, he added.
Out of the 228-member state assembly, the Congress has 114 seats and formed the government with the help of two BSP, one SP and four independent legislators. Two seats are currently vacant after the death of the respective MLAs.
(With inputs from NDTV, ANI and IANS)
