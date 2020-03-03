MP Congress Alleges Poaching by BJP, 8 MLAs Held in Gurugram Hotel

In a drastic political development in the state of Madhya Pradesh, at least eight MLAs of the Congress-led government are allegedly being ‘held against their will’ at a hotel in Gurugram by the BJP, even as Digvijay Singh claimed that the MLAs are “ready to come back.”

Speaking to NDTV, Madhya Pradesh Minister Tarun Bhanot said that four Congress MLAs and four independent MLAs supporting the government are being forcefully kept at the ITC Maratha hotel in Gurugram.

Bhanot also alleged that Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA Narottam Mishra did not let Congress ministers Jaivardhan Singh and Jeetu Patwari meet their MLAs.

“One of our MLAs and former minister Bisahulal Singh rang us and informed us that they have been forcefully kept at the ITC Maratha Hotel in Gurugram and not being allowed to go out. Our two ministers, Jaivardhan Singh and Jeetu Patwari, who went to the concerned hotel in Gurugram to meet the eight MLAs after getting the phone call from one of the legislators, are not being allowed entry in the hotel,” Bhanot told NDTV.