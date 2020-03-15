MLAs Under Pressure, Horse-Trading Done Openly: CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot alleged on Saturday, 14 March, that the BJP had created a situation in the country where elected MLAs were under pressure and horse-trading was being done openly.

To drive home his point, he said earlier, Congress MLAs from Maharashtra had to be shifted to Jaipur, party MLAs from Madhya Pradesh were currently here and now, the Gujarat lawmakers of the grand old party were coming to the state.