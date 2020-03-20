Madhya Pradesh: How Gwalior-Chambal Caused Congress’ Rise & Fall

It’s not just caste conflict, the area has witnessed strong rivalry even within the erstwhile royals. One such rivalry is between Digvijaya Singh and the Scindia family.

In the Madhya Pradesh Congress, the rivalry is known as “Mahal aur Qile ki ladayi”, that is the conflict between the Palace and the Fort.

Singh hails from the royal family of Raghoharh in Guna, which has an older ancestry in the area compared to the Scindias. Raghogharh State was established in 1673 by Lal Singh Khichi, a Rajput tracing ancestry to Prithviraj Chauhan.

But a century later, the Raghogarh State’s fortunes suffered due to Maratha attacks led by Mahadji Shinde. Shinde established the Scindia dynasty, which established its dominance in the region. During the British rule, Raghogarh came under the Gwalior Residency and the Scindias of Gwalior were given a higher status by the colonial rulers.

After Independence, the Scindia family initially aligned itself with the Congress, with Vijayraje Scindia winning Lok Sabha election from Guna in 1957 and Gwalior in 1962 on Congress tickets.

On the other hand, Balbhadra Singh, the Raja of Raghogarh and the father of Digvijaya Singh, won from Raghogarh on a Hindu Mahasabha ticket in 1952.

However, in 1967 Vijayraje Scindia shifted to the Jan Sangh under Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s influence. In the 1970s, she tried to persuade Digvijaya Singh to join the Jana Sangh as well but he chose to join the Congress instead and became a protege of senior leader Arjun Singh.

Digvijaya inherited Arjun Singh’s rivalry with Madhavrao Scindia in MP politics, which got passed on to Jyotiraditya Scindia after his father’s death.

Scindia’s supporters allege that Digvijaya played a major role in sidelining the former in collusion with Kamal Nath. Digvijaya, on his part, refutes this and says that Scindia was given full authority over party affairs in the Gwalior region.

Apparently it was the Congress’ decision to name Digvijaya as its first candidate for the Rajya Sabha elections instead of Scindia, which precipitated the latter’s departure.