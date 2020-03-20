‘BJP Betrayed People of MP’: CM Kamal Nath Announces Resignation
The curtain was drawn on the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh, with Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Friday, 20 March, announcing that he would submit his resignation to Governor Lalji Tandon, hours before a floor test was to take place.
"The BJP betrayed the people of Madhya Pradesh... The BJP thinks that they will win by defeating my state. They can never do that," Nath said at a press conference, which capped days of high drama prompted by the switching over of Jyotiraditya Scindia to the BJP and the resignation of 22 Congress MLAs.
Nath's announcement came a day after the Supreme Court ordered the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker to conduct a floor test by 5 pm on Friday.
"The people of this country can see the truth behind the incident where MLAs are being held hostage in Bengaluru... The truth will come out. People will not forgive them... I will continue to work for the welfare of the people," Nath said at press conference. .
(With inputs from PTI and ANI.)
