Biplab Deb's Tenure Ends: A Look Back at the Good, the Bad & the Controversies

Deb went to Delhi after completing his education from Tripura University in 1999, and served as a worker of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in the organisation's Jhandewalan branch.

Over the years, he grew through the ranks of the RSS and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and was made the latter's public relations in-charge in Tripura in 2015, when he returned to his home state.

A year later, he was appointed the party's Tripura unit president.

Deb fought the 2018 Assembly election in the state from the Banamalipur constituency in Agartala and won with a margin of over 9,500 votes.

His party also won a thumping majority in the Assembly, and ended the 25-year-long reign of the Left Front in the state.