'Last 5 Years Saw India Reform, Perform, Transform': Modi As Parliament Adjourns

The Budget Session of the Parliament drew to an end on Saturday, 10 February, with the Lok Sabha taking up the discussion on the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya district of Uttar Pradesh, while the Rajya Sabha held a discussion on the 'white paper,' presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the lower house on the day before.

In his last speech in Parliament before the 2024 general elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi touched upon the construction of Ram Mandir, impact of India's G20 Presidency, and various "game-changing reforms" including the decision to criminalise instant triple talaq and the passing of the women's reservation bill.

Here are ten key highlights from the Session today: