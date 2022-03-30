LJP's Chirag Paswan Evicted From Delhi Bungalow Allotted to Father Ram Paswan

The Directorate of Estates on Wednesday, 30 March, sent an eviction team to the 12 Janpath Road bungalow of Lok Sabha MP and son of ex-Union minister late Ram Vilas Paswan, Chirag Paswan, as per reports.

Paswan's belongings are being removed from the house premises, which had been allotted to his late father, who had been a Union minister, as per news agency PTI. The Lok Janshakti Party president had been asked to vacate the bungalow previously, a year after Ram Vilas Paswan's death in 2020.

The bungalow in question is two houses away from Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's residence, and was being used as the official ground for events and meetings for the Lok Janshakti Party in Delhi.