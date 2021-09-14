Lok Janshakti Party MP Prince Raj Booked for Rape by Delhi Police

It has been alleged that the LJP MP recorded a video of the act and used the clip to blackmail the complainant in order to extort sexual favours from her.

The woman has stated that she had informed Chirag Paswan about the episode, who had discouraged her against lodging a case, IANS reported.

Prince Raj, in a statement released in June, shortly after the complaint was filed, said, "I categorically deny any such claim or assertion that has been made against me. All such claims are blatantly false, fabricated, and are part of a larger criminal conspiracy to pressurise me professionally and personally by threatening my reputation."