Bihar Was Never a 2-Front State & There’s No ‘Vote Katwa’ Either

The existence of several smaller players has complicated the political field for Bihar. Besides the two main fronts – the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan – the ongoing Assembly elections will have several smaller fronts and parties in the fray.

These smaller parties and fronts are often labelled as ‘Vote Katwa’ or spoilers. But this is a simplistic view and is based on the assumption that Bihar is a two-front race. This piece will show that this has never been the case throughout Bihar’s electoral history.

But before that, let’s take a look at the various political actors battling it out in the Bihar Assembly elections.